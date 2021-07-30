Massive Tesla battery on fire at renewal energy plant in Australia

A Tesla battery has burst into flames during testing at the site of the Southern Hemisphere's largest battery project, according to multiple reports.

A 13-tonne lithium battery caught fire at the renewable energy plant, called the Victorian Big Battery, near Geelong Australia, and the blaze spread to an adjacent battery bank, according to the ABC.

A toxic smoke warning has been issued in the area and fire crews will need to wait up to 24 hours for the blaze to die down.

The site is the second Tesla battery project in Australia after the 2017 installation in South Australia, which Tesla head Elon Musk called the "world's largest" at the time. A facility in Moss Landing California is now officially the largest.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.