Man livestreaming bomb threat in DC surrenders to law enforcement

A man who claimed to have a bomb inside a pickup truck he drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress surrendered to US Capitol Police on Thursday, after livestreaming complaints about America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The situation, which was called an "active bomb threat," prompted the evacuation of buildings in the US Capitol Complex, according to multiple reports. The New York Times and other publications reported he'd given himself up to law enforcement after hours of negotiations.

Capitol Police identified the man as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49. Roseberry is from Grover, North Carolina, according to the Times.

The suspect, 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, has been to safely taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/06RcwTcasQ — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

In a Facebook Live video, the man appeared to address President Joe Biden and said he had enough explosives to destroy two and a half city blocks.

"I'm ready to die for a cause," Roseberry said, later adding, "Afghanistan, I'm standing strong for you too."

The video is the latest in a growing trend of threats and assaults playing out on social media. The Christchurch mosque attacks and a shooting near a synagogue in Germany all played out on livestreams before the webcasts were shut down. Similarly, some of the people who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 streamed their involvement in the insurrection from their smartphones.

A Facebook spokesperson said the social network disabled both the livestream and the man's profile.

Not only deactivated the livestream, but we also removed his profile from Facebook and are continuing to investigate. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) August 19, 2021

The social media company said it would remove any posts that praise or support the suspect, and would prevent new accounts using his name from being created. Facebook said it was communicating with law enforcement about the situation.

Oscar Gonzalez contributed to this report.