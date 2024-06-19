LinkedIn Now Has AI Tools to Help You Find Jobs

LinkedIn has introduced three new generative artificial intelligence tools aimed at helping users tighten up their resumes and look for jobs.

The employment-focused social network's new conversational job search allows you to ask the site to look for opportunities and titles in a more detailed way than a simple filtered search, searching for something like "digital marketing jobs in San Francisco that pay more than $100,000."

The site has also overhauled all its job pages to include AI-powered assessments of a candidate's fit for a role, and added resume feedback and cover letter drafts.

"Late last year, we started testing new AI-powered insights that take the guesswork out of the job search," wrote Rohan Rajiv, LinkedIn's talent solutions product lead, in an announcement last week. "These insights offer personalized takeaways and tips, helping you instantly assess your fit for a job based on skills, interests and preferences and get advice on how to stand out."

LinkedIn is far from alone in adding generative AI tools to its product. Generative AI is making home security cameras smarter with object recognition and other potentially life-saving advances. It's coming for mobile phones and video games, making developers both enthusiastic and skeptical. And it's even muddying the 2024 election, which has voters worried.

Some changes are Premium-only

Not all of these features are free. LinkedIn is reserving the cover letter and conversational job search features for those who have a Premium subscription to the site. That costs $30 per month or $239 per year.

The redesigned job pages can be viewed by all users. There is also one new resume-assisting tool that's free. LinkedIn users can upload their resume and the site's generative AI will help with drafts aimed at populating the most important sections.

Last month, the job hunting-focused social media platform took a cue from The New York Times' popular daily games Wordle, Connections and Strands, and added three new daily puzzles called Pinpoint, Crossclimb and Queens that can be played alone or with people you follow.

