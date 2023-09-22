Lego's Newest Super Mario Set Is This 'Menacing' Piranha Plant

One of Mario's oldest enemies wants to move in with you. Don't worry; it won't bite. Lego revealed the latest entry in its line of Super Mario sets this week, and it's an iconic Piranha Plant. The toothy carnivorous plant is famous for trying to snack on Mario throughout the Nintendo video game franchise's history.

The plastic plant puts out some serious Little Shop of Horrors vibes. It sits in a green pipe with two outstretched leaves. The pointy teeth look like they could down Mario in a single bite. There's a little pink tongue tucked away inside the mouth. Lego Super Mario senior designer Carl Merriam said the set captures the classic enemy's "menacing essence."

Enlarge Image Human for scale. Lego

This set is designated for builders age 18 and over. Lego said its Super Mario kits for adults are "designed to evoke nostalgia from LEGO fans who remember Mario as an intrinsic part of their childhood." Mission accomplished.

The kit consists of 540 pieces. The 9-inch build starts at the bottom to replicate the sensation of the plant emerging from the green pipe, much like it does in the game. Put it all together and you get more than just a Lego statue. The plant is posable, with a moveable head, mouth, stalk and leaves.

Lego already has an extensive lineup of Mario sets for both kids and adults. The 18-plus sets include a posable Mighty Bowser and an old-school Nintendo Entertainment System complete with a tube TV. Those complex sets are considerably larger and more expensive than the Piranha Plant, which comes in at an affordable $60.

The Super Mario Piranha Plant will be available on Nov. 6 in Lego stores, online and through Lego retailers. We've got some recommendations for easy-care, real-life house plants, but if that's too much to deal with, then the Lego Piranha Plant can keep you company, no watering required.