15 of the latest Black Friday deals that you absolutely won't want to ignore

Just when you think you've seen all the Black Friday deals out there, more of them become available. Our team has been rounding up deals for weeks already, but new ones are being released regularly. Black Friday is officially taking place in just a few days, but there are already so many great deals that you just have to check out.

We've taken the time to look through some of the sales that are going on around the internet and bring all of the best new Black Friday deals to one place for you. If you happen to be looking for other gift ideas, we have a bunch of guides that are based on price to make it easier to stick within your Black Friday shopping budget.

Here are our favorite new Black Friday deals. We will be updating this list as more become available, so be sure to check back.

Philips I've always thought electric toothbrushes were a bit silly, until I tried one out for myself. They really do help get your mouth next-level clean and this option from Philips offers up to 14 days of brushing per charge. You only get one set of adult teeth, so make a small investment to help keep them clean.

Insignia This ultra-HD smart TV boasts full 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget friendly option for noise-cancelling headphones. They can also pair to two Bluetooth devices at the same time for almost effortless switching between devices. They were even featured in our list of the best Sony headphones from this year.

Nomad One thing that makes the Base Station Pro stand out when compared to other wireless chargers is that there are 18 coils within the pad so you can place your devices just about anywhere and have them charge. This allows you to charge multiple phones, multiple headphones, a combo of both and much more. You can add on an Apple Watch mount for just $5 right now as well.

César Salza / CNET It's not the newest model on the market, but it's definitely one of the best Fitbit fitness trackers at this price. The newer Charge 5 is about double the price, and comparing this to the Inspire 2, which is $10 less, you get a few big features that are useful for tracking runs and more.

Sarah Tew/CNET With up to 24 hours of playback per charge, this Anker Soundcore speaker is a must-have for anyone who likes to listen to music on the go. It's waterproof, offers great (loud) sound, and has a compact design, which makes it easy to carry around.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET With a large 6.53-inch screen, plenty of storage and a 48-megapixel camera, the TCL 10L has a lot to offer for its $220 price. The 256GB TCL 10L usually costs $300, but it's available at a $80 discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. CNET's reviewer experienced some lag when testing the TCL 10L, but still gave it credit for its elegant design and ability to handle basic tasks well. Read our TCL 10L review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been out for a while now, but Apple just recently added MagSafe charging to the case during its recent fall event. They are down to the lowest price ever at Walmart right now, making them $90 less than you can get the same headphones for directly from Apple. Odds are this deal won't stick around for long, so be sure to grab one now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV is offering a Holiday Bundle that gives you access to one month of Sling's Orange Plan and its Lifestyle extra plan all for just $16. This will let you watch all the holiday movies you desire for the next month without spending a lot. You'll want to cancel after the first month, otherwise Sling will bill full price for the following month.

Shark Messes are inevitable, but that doesn't mean that cleaning them up has to be a pain for you. The Shark MopVac is designed to clean all your hard floor surfaces with ease. Whether you spill a cup of water or some crumbs from dinner end up all over the floor, just grab this and clean it all in seconds. The cordless vacuum has a strong suction and just pressing a button helps you clean up sticky messes. The pads are disposable so if you have a tough mess, just throw the pad away and replace it with a new one instead of worrying about having another thing to clean.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Chromebook Flex 3 from Lenovo features an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. While not designed for intense gaming or video editing, Chromebooks are great for web browsing, social use, document creation and more. This Chromebook appears to get updates through June 2028.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's second-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems, conversions, to tell you the weather each day, and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

Calphalon This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven safe up to 450 degrees. Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that with this purchase you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.

Oculus Like other retailers, Best Buy doesn't offer a direct discount on the Oculus Quest 2, but you will get a free $50 gift card that can be used towards a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on. For Amazon, you need to use code OCULUS50 to get the digital credit with your purchase.