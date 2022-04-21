Today's the Final Day of Best Buy's Flash Sale: Save Big on TVs, Laptops and More

Deal Savings Price









If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, laptop or other tech and appliances, now's your chance. Best Buy has been running a massive four-day flash sale this week, with huge discounts on hundreds of items sitewide. Hundreds off TVs, laptops, gaming accessories and more are on sale, including hot picks like the tablet and wireless headphones. You can see the entire sale selection here:

Today, April 21, is the last day to shop the sale, which runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET). There are still a ton of bargains available, but to save you some effort and time, we've gone ahead pulled some of our top picks for the best deals so you don't miss out on any savings.

Microsoft Get the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. The Surface Pro 8 features a kickstand, a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen, dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual far-field Studio Mics, dual HD cameras and more, so that you can game, stream movies and shows and video chat with no hassle. Additionally, it comes with a built-in Surface Slim Pen 2 -- so you can create like a pro no matter where you are. It also gets up to 16 hours of battery life so that you can stay connected all day. Read our Surface Pro 8 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sleek and stylish, Beats is one of the most popular headphone brands on the market. And these Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer plenty of substance along with their flashy looks. They're equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which means they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and are compatible with its Siri voice assistant. They feature active noise canceling, which can be toggled off to help preserve battery, extending it to an impressive 40 hours in low-power mode. They also calibrate your audio in real time for a premium listening experience. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Sense is the most advanced Fitbit to date. It's packed with tons of great tools to help monitor your heart health, stress management, skin temperature and even features a built-in ECG function. It's also equipped with a built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving, and it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms. On a full charge, it has a battery life of up to six days, and you can get enough charge for a full day in just 12 minutes. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

LG Movies, sports and more will look sharp and lifelike with this 4K Ultra HD NanoCell display. Its support for HDR10 and HLG video an immersive home cinema experience, and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for easy hands-free browsing. Featuring a Game Optimizer, FilmMaker Mode, TV Sound Mode Share and more, this TV has everything you need to upgrade your entertainment space to do it all.

iRobot This Roomba i6 can have a big impact on your weekly to-do list. It uses vSLAM navigation to generate a map of your home while it cleans, and learns the most efficient cleaning route to save time and energy. You also can set custom maps with "Keep Out" zones, and create cleaning schedules so it can take care of business while you're out of the house. You can also use Google Assistant or Alexa through your phone or smart hub to give it specific commands such as "clean under the kitchen table" to take care of messes in the moment.

