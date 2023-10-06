It's Almost Time for October's Prime Day. Here's How You Can Sign Up For Amazon Prime

Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is essentially Amazon's October Prime Day event, is coming on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. These big shopping events usually see some of the online retailer's best deals of the year on products, and you can already find some early deals to take advantage of right now.

If you're looking to save big ahead of the winter holidays, now might be a good time to go ahead and take the plunge on a Prime membership, which you'll need to take advantage of Prime Day deals. A standard Prime membership will run you $139 a year, or $15 a month. If you're a student, you can get a Prime membership for $69 a year, or $8 a year, and if you qualify for government assistance programs the monthly price drops to $7 a month.

You won't just get free shipping with your Prime membership. With your subscription you'll also receive access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, discounts at Whole Foods and on Amazon Alexa products, and even more perks.

Prime Days usually see big deals on tech (think phones, tablets and smartwatches) and home products (like air fryers and espresso machines). So, if you think a Prime membership is right for you, read on and we will walk you through signing up for an Amazon Prime account. If you're still on the fence, no worries, you can still sign up for Prime's 30-Day free trial.

For more, Amazon's Layaway program could be an ace up your sleeve for big ticket items next week.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you'll want to be a Prime member. To sign up for your Amazon Prime account, all you'll need to do is:

Navigate to www.amazon.com/amazonprime Tap the rectangular orange box that says Start Your 30-Day Trial. If you only already have an Amazon account, you can go ahead and sign-in. If you don't have an Amazon account, tap Create Account. You will be prompted to enter your name, email address and password. Amazon will require you to verify your email address with a one-time password. Select your payment method -- which can be a credit card, debit card, gift card or whatever other payment method you choose -- and add that information. Then click Continue.

And that's it! You are now officially a prime subscriber.

How to cancel your Prime membership

If you decide that a Prime membership is no longer right for you, or if you want to cancel before your 30-day free trial ends, ending your membership is pretty easy too.

Sign into your Amazon account, and tap the Account & Lists dropdown menu. Then select Prime Membership in the Your Account column. Next, under the Manage membership heading, tap Update, cancel and more. Then, simply select End Membership.

If you don't want to follow these steps, you can also go to and jump directly to the End Membership button. Either way, after selecting End Membership you will no longer be subscribed to Amazon Prime.

For more, here's how to get a free $30 ahead of October's prime event.