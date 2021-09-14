iPhone 13 preorder: How and when to buy Apple's new phones

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

After months of rumors, the iPhone 13 is finally coming -- Apple announced its latest phone Tuesday at its annual iPhone launch event, code-named "California." Soon, you'll be able to get your hands on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17. (more details below).

The iPhone 13 comes with its share of notable new features, including next generational camera system with a new cinematic video mode, A15 bionic chip, longer battery life and 128GB starting storage capacity. Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple also announced the final version of iOS 15 (here's how to download and install iOS 15) and a few other big surprises, like Smart Data mode.

Let's dive into the iPhone 13 pricing, discounts and carrier preorders. This story will continue to update as more preorder and pricing information comes in from carriers and retail stores.

When do iPhone 13 preorders go live?



Apple announced that preorders for all new iPhone 13 models will begin on Friday, Sept 17.

How much will the iPhone 13 models cost?

As with previous iPhones, pricing will depend on the model and storage capacity. The base models for each are below:

iPhone 13 starts at $799.

starts at $799. iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699.

starts at $699. iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999.

starts at $999. iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Where can I buy the iPhone 13?

Vendors will confirm their offers and phone availability over the next few hours and days, it's safe to say that existing Apple retail partners that sold the iPhone 12 will sell the newest model. That includes Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and other mobile carriers.

Deals from retailers and carriers selling the iPhone 13

