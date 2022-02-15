Intel To Buy Tower Semiconductors for $5.4B As Chip Demand Remains High

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Intel on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to acquire Israel-based chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for approximately $5.4 billion.

The deal could Intel a foothold in specialty technologies such as radio frequency and industrial sensors, the company said in a release. Intel also said Tower operates "geographically complementary" production facilities, with locations in the US and Asia.

"Tower's specialty technology portfolio, geographic reach, deep customer relationships and services-first operations will help scale Intel's foundry services and advance our goal of becoming a major provider of foundry capacity globally," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in the release.

