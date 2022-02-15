Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Tom Brady Super Bowl 2022 Tweet 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials
Intel To Buy Tower Semiconductors for $5.4B As Chip Demand Remains High

The deal will let Intel offer more specialty technologies, like radio frequency and industrial sensors.

Intel's Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona

Intel's Fab 42 is an enormous presence in Chandler, Arizona.

Intel on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to acquire Israel-based chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for approximately $5.4 billion.

The deal could Intel a foothold in specialty technologies such as radio frequency and industrial sensors, the company said in a release. Intel also said Tower operates "geographically complementary" production facilities, with locations in the US and Asia. 

"Tower's specialty technology portfolio, geographic reach, deep customer relationships and services-first operations will help scale Intel's foundry services and advance our goal of becoming a major provider of foundry capacity globally," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in the release. 

