How to watch Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande

Fortnite is hosting another virtual concert Friday, this time featuring pop star Ariana Grande. The Rift Tour is a follow-up to last year's Travis Scott Astronomical in-game event, which was a wild experience for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Rift Tour with Ariana Grande.

When does the Rift Tour start?

The first show starts at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 6.

Saturday's shows will run at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, there'll be shows at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

Developer Epic Games recommends players jump on Fortnite an hour beforehand. The Rift Tour mode will open up 30 minutes before the start time, and there's limited capacity.

What platforms will the show be available on?

Any platform Fortnite is on, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and Android. The battle royale game still isn't available on iOS devices due to Epic's legal battle with Apple.

What should I expect in the Rift Tour show?

If it's anything like Travis Scott's Astronomical show, the event will consist of a medley of Ariana Grande's hits while the Fortnite world transitions from song to song. Players will be able to interact with the world in different ways. The show will likely last 10 minutes or so.

Any Rift Tour in-game content or quests?

Every player who participates in the Rift Tour event will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella.

Fortnite Crew subscribers will get the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen, and a Rift Tour-themed Banner if they log in anytime during the Rift Tour event.

The Rift Tour quests will be available during the event, with the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen (art by Delicious Design League), Rift-sterpiece Spray and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon as rewards.