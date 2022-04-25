Sarah Tew/CNET

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Space X and Boring Company, has entered into a $44 billion deal with the social media giant Twitter. If Musk acquires the company (pending approval by Twitter shareholders) big changes could be on the horizon, and not just an edit button.

If you're on the fence about deleting your Twitter account, we'll explain what your options are below, including if you can change your mind about deactivating your account.

How to delete your Twitter account on your phone

Here's how to delete your Twitter account from your phone. Note that before you close your account, you may want to create an archive of your tweets. Here's how to download all your tweets.

1. Sign in to your Twitter account and tap your profile icon in the top left corner.

2. In the side menu, scroll down and tap Settings and privacy.

3. Select Your account > Deactivate your account.

4. Select a reactivation period: 30 days or 12 months.

5. Tap Deactivate.

6. You'll be prompted to enter your password and tap Deactivate to confirm.

Depending on which reactivation period you select, you can always undo your decision and reactivate your account before that time is up (see below). Otherwise, your account will be deleted for good after the reactivation period ends.

How to delete your Twitter account on your computer

If you're using Twitter on your computer's web browser, here's how to delete your account. Again, before you close it down, think about creating an archive of your tweets.

1. Sign in to your Twitter account.

2. On the left menu, select More > Settings and privacy.

3. Under the Your account section, click Deactivate your account.

4. Choose one of the reactivation periods: 30 days or 12 months.

5. Click Deactivate.

6. You'll then be prompted to enter your password and then you'll confirm you want to proceed by clicking Deactivate account.

If you change your mind, see below for how to undo your account deactivation. If not, your account will be deleted.

Unlink any third-party apps from your account

While you may have clicked the button to deactivate your account, Twitter notes that third-party apps can reactivate your account when you sign in to them. To prevent this from happening, you'll need to revoke third-party app access to your Twitter account, such as those that can automatically delete old tweets.

To get started, sign in to your Twitter account and go to Settings and privacy > Security and account access > Apps and sessions > Connected apps. You'll then select each app one at a time and click Revoke app permissions.

How to reactivate your Twitter account

If you change your mind, you can always reactivate your account for up to 30 days or 12 months, depending on the selection you made. Here's what to do.

1. Log in to your account.

2. You'll see a notice asking if you'd like to reactivate your account. If you select yes, you'll be redirected to your Twitter Home timeline. Note that it could take a while for your Tweets and followers to be restored.

For more, here's how to change the privacy settings on Twitter, how to delete old tweets and why people are leaving Netflix and how to cancel your subscription.