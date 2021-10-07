How to change your Twitch password after the data breach. And what else to do right now

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Twitch confirmed that a hack had exposed 125GB of data. The massive breach of the Amazon live gaming platform rep includes payouts for creators, source code and details of how much Twitch streamers made over the past years.

Twitch said it doesn't believe credit card numbers or login credentials were exposed in the leak, but the company has reset streaming keys that streamers will need to use when they start their next stream. And the hackers suggested that they have more data to release. Instead of waiting to learn if your login information was part of the hack, you can take a few steps now to secure your account and minimize the risk of any damage.

We'll walk you through how to change your Twitch password and enable two-factor authentication, along with steps you should take to protect your identity and prevent fraud. And since this is Cybersecurity Awareness Week, here's a checklist to help you secure your online data before the unthinkable happens.

How to change your Twitch password

It's best to strengthen your account's security right away. Here's how to change your password.

1. In Twitch -- either in a browser or an app -- go to your account settings.

2. Now, go to Security and Privacy.

3. Go to Password, and under Change password, enter your current password and then your new one and then confirm it.

Twitch will also warn you if your new password is weak and prompt you to create a stronger one.

When you change your password Twitch will also void your stream key and prohibit access from other third-party services that you may also use on Twitch. If you reused your Twitch password for any other services or apps, you'll want to change those, too.

How to set up two-factor authentication on Twitch

1. On the phone app, head back to the Security section in your account.

2. In the Two-Factor Authentication section, tap Enable 2FA.

3. Enter your phone number. Twitch will send you a text message with a seven-digit security code to that number.

4. Enter the code, and you should be set up.

If you're setting up the authentication in a browser, you may need to take a few more steps.

Once set up, you can continue to receive Twitch verification codes as text messages or set up an authentication app on your phone to authenticate.

