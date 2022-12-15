To an outsider, watching a person enter virtual reality through a headset feels like a such solitary endeavor. It's not like the old days when you could watch someone play a video game over their shoulder and marvel at their prowess or join in the fun, even if just vicariously.

However, there are many ways to cast what you're seeing in a VR headset to your television, your phone or a browser so your friends and family can see what you're doing, cheer you on and maybe even participate.

In the video above, CNET's Stephen Beacham walks you through all the ways you can cast a Meta Quest VR headset to any device. Follow along for tips on troubleshooting if you run into issues and make sure to subscribe to CNET's YouTube channel for more great videos like this one.