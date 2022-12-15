Casting a Meta Quest VR headset to your TV, laptop or phone is super easy. Here's how to do it.
Stephen Beacham
Stephen BeachamSenior Video Producer
Stephen Beacham is an award-winning video producer focusing on How-To videos and environmental tech news and sustainability. Stephen comes from an audio production background and began his career interning for rock legends, Green Day, during the production of their Grammy Award winning album 'American Idiot'. He began his online video career as an audio engineer for Gamespot.com which ultimately led him to CNET. Stephen has won 3 Telly Awards for CNET.com in the Green/Eco Friendly and How-To categories and he was nominated for 2 Webby Awards as a producer. Check out more of Stephen's video and podcast work here at CNET.com.
ExpertiseAdobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Creative Suite, Pro Tools, Vmix, NewTek TriCaster,Credentials
Silver Telly Award Winner for Best Sustainability Video 2021, Silver Telly Award Winner for Best How-To/DIY 2020, Bronze Telly Award Winner for Best Green / Eco Friendly Video 2019, Nominated for a 2021 Webby Award for Best Limited Series Audio Podcast,
To an outsider, watching a person enter virtual reality through a headset feels like a such solitary endeavor. It's not like the old days when you could watch someone play a video game over their shoulder and marvel at their prowess or join in the fun, even if just vicariously.
However, there are many ways to cast what you're seeing in a VR headset to your television, your phone or a browser so your friends and family can see what you're doing, cheer you on and maybe even participate.
In the video above, CNET's Stephen Beacham walks you through all the ways you can cast a Meta Quest VR headset to any device. Follow along for tips on troubleshooting if you run into issues and make sure to subscribe to CNET's YouTube channel for more great videos like this one.