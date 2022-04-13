Houston Astros Bring Amazon's Cashier-Free Tech to MLB Stadium

Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Visitors at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid ballpark now have access to a new perk. Amazon rolled out its Just Walk Out payment system at the stadium, enabling fans to check out at stores without a cashier. Major League Baseball kicked off its 2022 season on April 7, and this shopping feature could make it easier to grab a snack and hit the stands.

The Just Walk Out tech is featured in two locations at Minute Maid Park: the 19th Hole store on the Concourse level behind Section 156, and the 'Market' store on the Honda Club level behind Section 211, according to an MLB press release. Visitors can buy souvenirs, food and drinks -- including alcohol -- using a credit card and virtual cart.

How does it work? Customers insert their credit card at the entry gate. Once inside the store, anything they grab will be added to their cart and if they put it back on the shelf, it's automatically removed. Once they're finished shopping, their card will be charged for all the items in their virtual cart. Shoppers who purchase alcohol must show their ID to a store employee.

