World Series 2021: How to watch Astros vs. Braves Game 1 on Fox

A strong second half of the regular season propelled the Atlanta Braves into the playoffs, and they continued their hot streak into October, knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champions the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the franchise's first World Series since 1999. The Houston Astros find themselves back in the World Series for the third time in the past five seasons, but their 2017 title is tainted by a giant asterisk after the franchise was found to have cheated during that season, and the next, by using a camera in center field to steal the opposing team's signs.

Winning the World Series would end a long title drought for the Braves, while a championship for the Astros could help the team prove they can win when their batters don't know which type of pitch is coming.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch the World Series without cable.

Matt Thomas/MLB Photos/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the World Series?

The Houston Astros have home field advantage and will host the first two games of the World Series before it shifts to Atlanta for the next three games. Games 6 and 7, if needed, will be back in Houston.

Tuesday, Oct. 26



Game 1: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Game 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

Friday, Oct. 29



Game 3: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 4: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

Sunday, Oct. 31



Game 5 (if necessary): Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Game 6 (if necessary): Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 3



Game 7 (if necessary): Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. PT) on Fox

What channels do I need to watch the World Series?

Just one. Every game of the World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

Can I watch in 4K?

You can. The Fox Now and Fox Sports app offer 4K streaming on a number of 4K devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon as well as on 4K TVs running Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Google's Android TV/Google TV software. If you are using these apps, you may need to log in to your cable provider to stream in the higher resolution.

Speaking of cable providers -- Comcast, Verizon, Optimum and Cox offer a 4K channel that should have the games. Satellite providers DirecTV and Dish should have a 4K feed as well.

If you're looking for a streaming service and don't have cable, you'll want to use FuboTV or YouTube TV. Note that for the latter you'll need to be subscribed to the 4K add-on.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

All five of the major live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. You can see which local channels you get here.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox. Check out which local networks it offers here.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.