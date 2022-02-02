Tesla Full Self-Driving recall 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Lunar New Year 2022 Black History Month 2022 Streaming Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event Wordle: Everything to know
Watch the big game on a new TV with up to $400 off LG 4K LED and OLED TVs at Best Buy

Prices on smart TVs from LG have been slashed, so if you're looking to update your setup to 4K viewing in time for the big game, this is your chance.

Whether you're gearing up ahead of the big game or just updating your home cinematic experience, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer has slashed prices on 4K smart TVs, making this the perfect time to upgrade. Cozy up on the couch this winter without feeling guilty. Right now you can save up to $400 off select LG smart TVs at Best Buy. 

See at Best Buy

Generally speaking, unless your space is particularly small, a 55-inch screen is the minimum size screen we would recommend purchasing for your main home entertainment hub. However, sizes included in the sale run the gamut from personal screens to over 80-inches, so there are plenty of options for any room. You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but here are a few highlights of our favorite deals to get you started. 

LG C1 Series 65-inch OLED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $1,800

This high-end LG is one of our favorite TV models for 2022 and it comes in a wide variety of sizes. With the truest black available, the OLED technology creates stunning contrasts and the best picture quality in the game. 

Read our LG C1 OLED TV review.

 

$1,297 at Crutchfield
$1,282 at Amazon
$1,300 at Best Buy

Great deals on LED models:

More savings on OLED models: