Watch More, Pay Less With This $360 Fire TV Deal at Best Buy (Save $120)

Are you ready to replace your old TV? If you're in the market for a new television, consider upgrading to a Fire TV. Best Buy has a great option on sale right now if you're wanting a set that has Amazon's popular operating system built-in and ready to go. And currently, the 58-inch is marked down to $360, a savings of $120.

The Insignia F30 runs Amazon's Fire TV OS, giving you quick and easy access to all the best streaming services. If you're looking for a 4K Ultra HD TV that does it all, this one has DTS Studio Sound, HDR, HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, along with AirPlay support, Alexa voice control and so much more. There are three HDMI ports in all, allowing you to connect a video game console, sound bar, DVD player or anything else you use on a regular basis.



This TV has an LED-backlit LCD screen and high dynamic range, providing you high contrast color and crisp image quality, making it a solid display for your games, shows, movies and more. While it's not the fanciest set on the market, it's a good option, especially while the price is this low. However, if you're looking for a different model or size, check out our roundup of the best cheap TV deals currently available.