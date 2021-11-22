Walmart's biggest Black Friday event starts today: What's on sale and what you need to know

Deal Savings Price

















































The mayhem of Black Friday is officially underway as stores begin kicking off their main sales events this week. Target's and Best Buy's have started already, and Walmart is close behind with its sale set to go live later this evening. It features some pretty impressive deals, including discounts on Airpods, Fitbits, Instant Pot appliances and a restock (though no discount) for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. You can see the details in Walmart's Black Friday ad, but to save you the effort of leafing through all 20 pages, we've gone ahead and pulled the all best deals and important info for you.

The sale is set to kick off tonight at 7 P.M ET for everyone, but Walmart Plus subscribers will get a three hour head start (access at 4 P.M ET). By no means is a Plus subscription required to get these discounts, but for any hoping to get their hands on PS5 or XSX, it might be worth considering, as its more likely than not that both consoles will be sold out by the time early access ends. A subscription is only $13 per month, and can be cancelled later if you want. Its also important to note that, while there is , that will not give you early access to this Black Friday sale. You'll have to actually purchase the subscription if you want the head start (seems like Walmart thought that one through, unfortunately).

Without further ado then, here are our top picks from Walmart's big Black Friday sale kicking off later this evening. There are also plenty of excellent early Black Friday deals that are already available if you don't feel like waiting, which you can see below as well.

Walmart Black Friday deals starting tonight

Sony Sony's PS5 is one of the hottest consoles on the market. It's been very difficult for buyers to get their hands on one, so be sure you check out our PS5 restock guide what steps to take to increase your chances of securing one.

Microsoft Like the PS5, the XSX is another console that keeps flying off the shelves. It's been hard for buyers to get their hands on one, so be sure you check out our restock tracker to see what steps you can take to increase your chances of securing one. Read our Microsoft Xbox Series X|S review.

Beats Featuring the Apple H1 headphone chip, these Beats offer active noise canceling and last up to 22 hours between charges. They are also the first Beats to have an auto on/off feature connected to folding and unfolding the headphones, which makes using and storing them quick and painless, with no unforeseen drain on your battery.

Fitbit E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Fitbit Charge 4 is a swim proof tracker with built-in GPS, heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. It also connects with the Spotify app and will notify you of calls and texts. The battery can last up to seven days, though certain features, like using the GPS can limit that. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems, conversions, to tell you the weather each day, and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

MSI Featuring and Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, this MSI gaming laptop has a long battery life that is great for those who want to start gaming. It is portable and has a 256GB HD.

Instant Pot This versatile multi-cooker features 7 different cooking functions: pressure cook, rice cook, slow cook, yogurt, steam, sauté and keep warm. It also allows up to 13 customizable programs for quick, one-touch meals, so that you don't have to think about it. The fact that the lid is also dishwasher safe makes clean up just as easy.

Gateway This 15" laptop is ultra thin and portable. It features Windows 10, which is being replaced by Windows 11, but it includes a free upgrade when available and Microsoft 365 subscription is included for a year.

Vizio This four-piece home theatre system includes six total speakers, including a wireless subwoofer, a dedicated central speaker, and rear surround speakers for quality surround sound that delivers up to 101 decibels of sound. Its Bluetooth capabilities also allow you to easily stream music from your phone or other compatible devices. .

Onn This Onn Roku TV features a 70-inch 4K UHD (2160p resolution) DLED display and has three HDMI connections. For the size and price, this is a solid deal.

iRobot The Roomba i1 Plus empties on its own, meaning you hardly have to think about it. Once you set it up, the programming will do the rest, and can even clean while you're away. The sensors can distinguish between carpet and hardwood, and can even detect the dirtiest part of your home, so it knows where to concentrate its efforts. It will even empty itself, so you hardly have to think about it.

Early deals available now

You can find cheaper 55-inch TVs, but for many people, paying for the Samsung brand is important. This model includes a game mode to help reduce lag.

Walmart The Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle is available in green, light blue, pink and purple, with the bundled items matching the color of the camera you pick. It comes with a few frames and photo holders for a little less than you can buy just the camera for right now.

Walmart With this bundle, you get the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock and a colored smart bulb all for just $40. You can use the Smart Clock to control the bulb, display your favorite pictures and much more with ease.

Canon This well-rated Canon Inkjet printer has the ability to print, scan and copy in color or black and white. It can hold up to 60 sheets of paper at once and supports Canon's XL ink cartridges, so you don't need to replace the ink as often.

Walmart This GoPro Hero8 bundle comes with the action camera, a dual battery charger, three batteries and a carrying case, all for the same price that other retailers are selling just the camera for.

Samsung You can pick up the larger, 60-inch version of the same Samsung smart TV as the model above for even bigger savings.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 47% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in a powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet while you kick back and relax.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your most important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

Expired deals

HP Featuring an SD card reader, HDMI port and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, this HP laptop is a little bulkier than some more streamlined models, but offers a lot more versatility. It's got a Core i3 CPU, so it's for basic chores only -- don't look for gaming or video editing here.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price we've seen on these second-generation AirPods to date. Even though the third generation was just unveiled last month, the previous generation is still a great buy at this price if you're an iPhone owner who likes open earbuds. Read Lisa Eadicicco's full AirPods comparison here.

Samsung At $90 less than Amazon's current cost, this is the lowest price we've seen on this Samsung tablet to date. Its 10.4-inch widescreen display and surround-sound speakers make this tablet ideal for watching movies and TV on the go. And unlike Amazon Fire models, it has access to the full range of Android apps.

HP This HP offers a 17-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and comes with Windows 11 Home. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for file storage, and 8GB RAM will let you multitask smoothly and quickly.