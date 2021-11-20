Walmart Black Friday: Score these early deals ahead of the big event

Walmart/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad, and the anticipation is killing us! Luckily, we don't have to wait to shop until the next batch of deals, which drop Monday, Nov. 22. Plenty of great discounts are happening right now.

Keep in mind that we've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods, super cheap 4K TVs and so much more. So, while some of these ongoing deals may roll over into next week's big event, it's also fair to assume that quite a few will expire come Monday. We'd recommend jumping on them while they're definitely still available.

Our editors have sifted through all of the deals and discounts available at Walmart for Black Friday and narrowed it down to the best of the best. You can take advantage of the best deals happening right now, or check out the full Walmart Black Friday ad below, along with a selection of our top picks coming Nov. 22.

Upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals (starting Nov. 22)

Here are the best deals you can expect from Walmart's full Black Friday sale next week. But remember, these deals won't actually be available until the sale begins on Monday, Nov. 22. And keep reading for more of Walmart's current deals below.

Best early Black Friday deals

Walmart is still holding back a few deals that are set to kick off early next week, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of stuff to shop right now. We've already had two big deal events, with things like $89 AirPods and $228 TVs that have come and gone. Here are the best early Black Friday Walmart deals available today.

You can find cheaper 55-inch TVs, but for many people, paying for the Samsung brand is important. This model includes a game mode to help reduce lag.

Walmart The Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle is available in green, light blue, pink and purple, with the bundled items matching the color of camera that you pick. It comes with a few frames and photo holders for a little less than you can buy just the camera for right now.

Walmart With this bundle, you get the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock and a colored smart bulb all for just $40. You can use the Smart Clock to control the bulb, display your favorite pictures and much more with ease.

Canon This well-rated Canon Inkjet printer has the ability to print, scan and copy in color or black and white. It can hold up to 60 sheets of paper at once and supports Canon's XL ink cartridges, so you don't need to replace the ink as often.

Walmart This GoPro Hero8 bundle comes with the action camera, a dual battery charger, three batteries and a carrying case, all for the same price that other retailers are selling just the camera for.

Samsung You can pick up the larger, 60-inch version of the same Samsung smart TV as the model above for even bigger savings.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 47% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in a powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet while you kick back and relax.

Expired deals

Skullcandy True wireless headphones are all the rage these days, but some of them can be pretty expensive. Skullcandy offers a bunch of budget options that are well-reviewed, including this newer set of Jib True XT2 headphones that offer 9 hours of battery life in the buds and an extra 17 hours using the charging case.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your most important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

HP Featuring an SD card reader, HDMI port and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, this HP laptop is a little bulkier than some more streamlined models, but offers a lot more versatility. It's got a Core i3 CPU, so it's for basic chores only -- don't look for gaming or video editing here.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price we've seen on these second-generation AirPods to date. Even though the third generation was just unveiled last month, the previous generation is still a great buy at this price if you're an iPhone owner who likes open earbuds. Read Lisa Eadicicco's full AirPods comparison here.

Samsung At $90 less than Amazon's current cost, this is the lowest price we've seen on this Samsung tablet to date. Its 10.4-inch widescreen display and surround-sound speakers make this tablet ideal for watching movies and TV on the go. And unlike Amazon Fire models, it has access to the full range of Android apps.

HP This HP offers a 17-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and comes with Windows 11 Home. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for file storage, and 8GB RAM will let you multitask smoothly and quickly.

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale start?

Walmart has already had two Black Friday deal events, but the "main" Black Friday sale at Walmart kicks off on Monday, Nov. 22. The deals are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m ET) for the general public, but Walmart Plus members will be able to access them a few hours ahead of that time. On Black Friday, Walmart will open its stores at 5 a.m. local time, in case you feel the need to go do in-person shopping. It's worth noting that Walmart stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, which is not what the company has done for most other Black Friday events in the past.

You can already check out the full Walmart Black Friday ad at the company's site, so be sure to look at all of the deals ahead of time so you can refine your shopping list and not miss out on anything.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is the company's delivery subscription service intended to rival Amazon Prime and others. The service was first made available in September 2020, and since then Walmart has added a few benefits to improve its value for new and existing customers. With Walmart Plus, you get free shipping on all orders, with no minimum order requirement. You can also get free same-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as all grocery orders of $35 or more.

Other benefits of Walmart Plus include discounted prescriptions, special prices of fuel (for Walmart locations with gas stations), and a contact-free checkout option using Scan & Go. With Walmart Plus you also get a head start on all of Walmart's Black Friday deals. This means you have access to the discounted prices for up to four hours before the general public does, which is a huge benefit this year with potential inventory shortages playing a part in the shopping event.

Walmart offers a . Following the trial, you can sign up for a monthly or annual plan, priced at $13 per month or $98 a year. You don't need Walmart Plus to get the Walmart Black Friday deals, but it does give you early access and that could be the difference between getting the deal or not this year.

Will Walmart have the PS5 and Xbox Series X for Black Friday?

Walmart's Black Friday ad officially indicated that the retailer will have stock of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X. The hardware will only be available online, and the restock will take place on Nov. 22. It's unclear whether or not Walmart will have them only once on Nov. 22 or whether it will have several restocking events that take place during the week -- and maybe even on Black Friday. Be sure to stay tuned to CNET for all the latest news and information about PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X availability.