Walmart Black Friday sale expands today: Samsung price drops now, $89 AirPods soon

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Walmart calls its month-long Black Friday sale "Deals for Days," and the second big part of the event starts later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 10. Price cuts kick off online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) for everyone, but members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus, get early access to discounts starting 4 hours earlier. That's part of a larger trend of retailers upselling their membership programs to give shoppers exclusive access to hard-to-get products like the PlayStation 5. The price cuts will hit Walmart brick-and-mortar stores on Friday, Nov. 12.

We already know quite a few of the deals coming to Walmart thanks to the retailer's . The biggest headliner is the second-gen AirPods dropping to $89, their lowest price to date. That price has already been , and more price matches could pop up throughout the day.

We're dividing the Walmart deals into the ones that are available now -- the first big part of the sale started Nov. 3 -- and the ones that will be available starting later today.

Walmart Black Friday deals available now

These deals are currently available, and (for the most part) have been live since Nov. 3.

Samsung You can pick up the larger, 60-inch version of the same Samsung smart TV as the model above for even bigger savings.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 47% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

HP Featuring an SD card reader, HDMI port and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, this HP laptop is a little bulkier than some more streamlined models, but offers a lot more versatility. It's got a Core i3 CPU, so it's for basic chores only -- don't look for gaming or video editing here.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in a powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet with ease while you kick back and relax.

Walmart There's nothing better than a solid TV that can play all your favorite streaming platforms -- and this Roku TV is ideal for just that. This model appears to be similar to the TCL 4-series, so it delivers a basic 4K picture.

Walmart deals starting Nov. 10

These deals start on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) for online shoppers, or four hours earlier for Walmart Plus members. The pricing expands to Walmart stores on Friday, Nov. 12.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price we've seen on these second-generation Airpods to date. Even though the third generation was just unveiled last month, the previous generation is still a great buy at this price if you're an iPhone owner who likes open earbud headphones. You can read Lisa Eadicicco's full break-down here.

Samsung At $90 less than the current Amazon price, this is the lowest price we've seen on this Samsung tablet to date. Its 10.4-inch widescreen display and surround-sound speakers make this tablet ideal for watching movies and TV on the go. And unlike Amazon Fire models, it has access to the full range of Android apps.

You can find cheaper 55-inch TVs, but for many people, paying for the Samsung brand is important. This model includes a game mode to help reduce lag.

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated.