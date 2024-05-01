Vizio Spins New Dolby Atmos Soundbars Into Speaker Range

Vizio on Wednesday unveiled seven new soundbars incorporating Dolby Atmos decoding -- including one with revolving drivers -- with prices starting at $99.

Highlights of the California-based company's new range include: the $99 Vizio 2.0 Soundbar, with an updated design and ClearDialog; the five-channel Vizio 5.1 Soundbar SE, with a 33-inch soundbar and wireless subwoofer for $229; and the latest model to use revolving drivers, the $499 Vizio Elevate SE. All of the below models include ClearDialog, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing.

Vizio

The soundbars boast a new connection system called QuickFit, pictured above, which lets you attach the speaker to a compatible TV with a couple of thumbscrews. This saves you from drilling more holes to wall-mount the soundbar with a TV.

Unlike previous models, the soundbars don't include a remote control and instead rely on HDMI CEC via the eARC connection. If you have need for further settings you can use the Vizio TV's audio settings or adjust bass, treble and speaker levels via the Vizio Mobile App.

Vizio's soundbars have traditionally offered an excellent value -- the V21 is our current pick for best soundbar under $200 -- and we look forward to testing the newest models, so stay tuned. Representatives for Vizio told CNET that the new lineup is in addition to (and doesn't supersede) existing models.

The 2024 range of Vizio soundbars is as follows:

Vizio 2.0 Soundbar (SV200M-08)

Channels: 2

Price: $99

Vizio All-In-One Soundbar (SV210D-08)

Channels: Two full-range drivers and dual onboard 3-inch bass drivers

Price: $129

The Vizio 2.1 Soundbar SE gets you a soundbar and subwoofer for under $150. Vizio

Vizio 2.1 Soundbar SE (SV210X-08)

Channels: 2.1, including a compact wireless subwoofer

Price: $149

Vizio 2.1 Soundbar (SV210M-08)

Channels: 2.1, including a wireless subwoofer

Price: $169

Vizio 5.1 Soundbar SE (SV510X-08)

Channels: 5.1 with three full-range drivers, two surrounds and a wireless subwoofer

Price: $229

The Vizio SV510m gives you 5.1 channels for $249. Vizio

Vizio 5.1 Soundbar (SV510M-08)

Channels: 5.1 with two low-profile surround speakers and a wireless subwoofer

$249

Vizio Elevate SE (SL512X-08)