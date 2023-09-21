Vizio Quantum Pro TV Promises Bright Images, Starts at $700 for 65-Inch

Vizio helped write the book on TVs that deliver great image quality for the price, and the new Quantum Pro models look like another chapter. I haven't reviewed this TV yet, but based on its specifications and Vizio's solid track record, the Quantum Pro might challenge similar models from TCL and Hisense.

The Vizio Quantum Pro comes in two big sizes for two affordable prices: 65 inches for $700 and 75 inches for $1,000. That makes it a couple hundred bucks cheaper than flagship mini-LED equipped TVs like the TCL QM850G and Hisense U8K, but more expensive than entry-level TVs. In other words, the Quantum Pro is what I call "midpriced."

The last Vizio TV I reviewed in CNET's lab, the MQX series, also delivered excellent picture quality for the money. Vizio's specifications for the Quantum Pro are similar. The company claims 1,000 nits of brightness, around what I measured for the MQX, but Vizio says the new TV will actually measure even brighter (we'll see).

Other improvements Vizio promises to have made are adding an anti-reflective coating to the screen and widening the viewing angle. The Pro also has more local dimming zones than the MQX (40 and 80 respectively for the 65- and 75-inch sizes), which might improve contrast and reduce stray illumination, aka blooming.

Like the MQX, the Quantum Pro offers true 120Hz input at 4K resolution with variable refresh rate -- an improvement over similarly priced sets like the Roku Plus Series that max out at 60Hz. The Quantum Pro also adds a new feature that allows it to reduce resolution (to 1080p) and increase the frame rate to 240 frames per second. This extra will only work with PC video cards for now, not consoles, but could provide smoother gaming. Note that some 2023 TCL TVs have a similar feature.

The (non-Pro) Vizio Quantum is less expensive and lacks local dimming and other premium extras. Vizio

In addition to the Pro, Vizio also introduced the basic Quantum series. It includes three sizes (55-inch: $400; 65-inch: $500; and 75-inch: $700) but lacks the local dimming and 120Hz features of the Quantum Pro, although it does have VRR. As the names imply, both series use quantum dots to improve color and brightness.

All Vizio TVs continue to use the SmartCast system for streaming. I haven't been a huge fan in the past (I prefer Roku or Google TV) but the company is rolling out a few improvements, including a redesigned menu system that should make shows and movies easier to browse.

The Quantum goes on sale starting today and the Quantum Pro starts shipping in November. Look for a full CNET review soon.