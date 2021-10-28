Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, a great value already, gets more affordable soon

David Katzmaier/CNET

The Vizio M7-Series Quantum TVs, already on sale, will see even deeper discounts at Best Buy from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 (this coming Monday to next Sunday). During that time frame, buyers can save up to $350 on this Vizio TV, which features full-array local dimming and a variable refresh rate for gaming.

The Vizio MQ7 doesn't perform as well as some of our favorite TVs, and we weren't pleased with Vizio's smart TV platform, but our review called out its ability to deliver good-looking high dynamic range video, aka HDR, for an affordable price. The MQ7-Series Quantum is a compelling option if you want better picture quality than a basic TV, but can't spend up for something like the the TCL 6-Series or Sony X90J, for example.

Sizes and sale prices in the MQ7 series from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7:

According to Vizio, every size in the MQ7 series will be on sale at Best Buy during those dates. The exception is the 65-inch model, which isn't currently available at Best Buy. Vizio says it will be available at Costco for $600 from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, however -- that's Friday through Tuesday.

Note that larger sizes in the MQ7 series have more local dimming zones, which means that the sizes below 65 inches are somewhat dimmer than their larger siblings. The 65-inch and larger models also have innovative soundbar-friendly adjustable stand legs, which makes it easier to adjust the height of the TV so that a soundbar won't block the screen. See our full Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV review for more details.