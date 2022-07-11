Vizio Atmos Soundbars Up to $300 Off for Prime Day 2022

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Vizio has unveiled three Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals to coincide with its TV deals including $300 off its flagship the Elevate.

The biggest saving of the day(s) is $300 off the Dolby Atmos-capable Elevate (P514a). The Elevate is a full 5.1.4 system which has unique revolving height speakers and sounds great for the money. If you want an Atmos soundbar right now this is the best price you'll see: anything else at $700 doesn't have rear speakers or the same level of performance. The Elevate will go on sale for 12 hours from noon ET on 7/12.

Also on offer is the company's step-down Atmos system, the M512a, which is also highly recommended (an Editor's Choice) and available for at $424 ($76 off). Like the Elevate this is a full-surround system but lacks the second set of upfiring speakers (though you don't really need that). The deal will be available all Prime Day.

Lastly, Vizio is lopping $50 off what it says is the top selling soundbar in the US (according to NPD), the V51, and it is the step-up unit from our sub-$200 favorite, the V21. Yet the V51 is now roughly the same price as the V21. The biggest difference? Surround speakers. Bonus.

