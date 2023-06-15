Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
US Open 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

See your streaming options for watching the toughest test in golf, no cable required.

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
7 min read
For the first time in 75 years, the US Open will be played in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods grew up roughly an hour away from the Los Angeles Country Club, but the 15-time major champion will miss this year's tournament after ankle surgery in April. The favorites heading into the 2023 US Open include Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, winner of last month's PGA Championship. Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and defending US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick are also among the betting favorites. Two young golfers who grew up in LA, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, could also be in the mix.

The US Open is the third major of the year but the first since last week's shocking PGA-LIV merger announcement. McIlroy has been the most vocal critic of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league and the golfers such as Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson who accepted large sums of money to leave the PGA for LIV. It'll be interesting to see how much LIV criticism seeps into the coverage of the US Open this week, especially if one of the LIV defectors is at or near the top of the leaderboard.

The 2023 US Open runs from Thursday to Sunday. Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

gettyimages-1492145096

Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour for gobs of LIV cash and is among the favorites at the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

 David Cannon/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the US Open?

USA Network has early round coverage on Thursday and Friday. NBC takes over for primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday and then all-day coverage for the final two rounds over the weekend. You can also stream a simulcast of NBC's coverage on Peacock, as well as featured holes and groups. Peacock also has exclusive morning coverage on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday

  • 9:40 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Peacock 
  • 1-8 p.m. on USA 
  • 8-11 p.m. on NBC and Peacock 

Saturday

  • 1-11 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday

  • 12-1 p.m. on Peacock 
  • 1-11 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the US Open online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the US Open -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the US Open in the US

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service or NBC's Peacock streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer NBC and USA Network. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock

Carries NBC's coverage and featured holes/groups

Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the US Open. Peacock will show NBC's live coverage for each round along with exclusive live coverage at the start of each day. It will also show featured groups and featured holes during all four days of the tournament.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries NBC and USA for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and USA Network. You can see which local channels you get here.

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
YouTube TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and USA for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC and USA for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV
The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries NBC and USA for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and USA for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

Livestream the US Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday. Saturday's coverage starts at 6 p.m., and final round coverage begins at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Now

Watch the US Open in the UK for £35

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the US Open on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament.

See at Now

Livestream the US Open in Canada

Canadian golf fans can watch the tournament on TSN with coverage starting at 9.40 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12 p.m. ET for the final round on Sunday.

TSN Plus

Watch the US Open in Canada for CA$20

You watch all four days of the US Open with the TSN Plus streaming service. It costs CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

See at TSN

Livestream the US Open in Australia

The US Open can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the US Open in Australia for AU$35

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the US Open using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the US Open may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

