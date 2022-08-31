Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
US Open 2022: How to Watch Serena Tonight Without Cable

From Serena's swan song to Rafa's return, there is sure to be plenty of drama and excitement in New York over the next two weeks.

Matt Elliott headshot
Matt Elliott
2 min read

The last Grand Slam on the tennis calendar is underway and will mark the end of an era. In the lead-up to the tournament, Serena Williams hinted that the US Open will be her final tournament of a career that has seen her win an astounding 23 major titles. Serena won her first-round match on Monday and will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia Wednesday night under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal won his first round match and is seeking his third major title of the year and the 23rd of his career. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year but had to withdraw from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury. He hasn't played much since but won't have to contend with Novak Djokovic at the US Open, who remains unvaccinated and thus barred from entering the US. Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title last year in New York and is the the top seed. Medvedev will play his second-round match tonight at Arthur Ashe after Serena's match concludes.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

Senena Williams follows through on a forehand

Serena Williams will face Anett Kontaveit for the first time in the second round at the U.S. Open.

 Al Bello/Getty Images

How can I watch the US Open?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2, with afternoon and evening coverage each day of the tournament. You'll also be able to watch individual matches on ESPN Plus. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $35 a month

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu plus Live TV

FuboTV

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $70 a month

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Read our AT&T TV Now review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.