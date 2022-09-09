US Open 2022: How to Watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Carlos Alcaraz Today Without Cable

After knocking out Rafael Nadal for the biggest win of his career earlier this week, Frances Tiafoe continued his run at the US Open by taking out Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarterfinals to advance to his first Grand Slam semifinal. The 24-year-old American will face 19-year-old superstar Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Friday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe should be the fresher of the two, after Alcaraz played for more than five hours to defeat Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic in the last round. The match is scheduled to begin today at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Before Tiafoe and Alcaraz take the court, Casper Ruud of Norway will play Russia's Karen Khachanov. That match will start at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) this afternoon. The winners will meet in the men's final on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The women's final is set. Iga Swiatek of Poland will play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?



The remaining matches will be broadcast live on ESPN. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.