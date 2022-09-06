US Open 2022: How to Watch Coco Gauff Tonight Without Cable

For just the second time since 2005, we've reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament without Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. Frances Tiafoe knocked out Nadal on Monday to earn the biggest win in his career and a spot in the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old American will face Russia's Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

A changing of the guard is also underway on the women's side. Serena Williams lost last week to put a cap on her legendary career, and 18-year-old Coco Gauff is poised to become the next American superstar. Gauff plays tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Caroline Garcia. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN. Gauff is not the only American woman in the quarterfinals: 28-year-old Jessica Pegula has been steady throughout the tournament and takes on top seed Iga Swiatek Wednesday night.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

How can I watch the US Open?



The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2, with afternoon and evening coverage each day of the tournament. You'll also be able to watch individual matches on ESPN Plus. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN and ESPN2. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.