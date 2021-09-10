US Open 2021: How to watch the Women's Final without cable

It'll be an all-teen final on Saturday when Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez meet in the Women's Final of the US Open. Just 18 years old, Raducanu had to qualify for the tournament and has not dropped a set on her way to the final. Fernandez turned 19 less than a week ago and has been unflappable in the biggest moments, winning four straight three-set matches.

The US Open Women's Final is set to start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday on ESPN.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Looking ahead, the Men's Final will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. The winners from Friday semifinal matches will advance to the final. First up on Friday at 3 p.m. ET is Felix Auger-Aliassime against Daniil Medvedev followed by Novak Djokovic against Alexander Zverev at 7 p.m. ET in the second semifinal.

Djokovic could become the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 and the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same calendar year. A win would also move Djokovic ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for career Grand Slam titles. The three are sitting at 20 apiece, and Federer and Nadal skipped the tournament due to injury.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?



The remaining matches will be broadcast on ESPN. You can livestream the tournament on or via the , but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.