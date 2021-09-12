US Open 2021: How to watch today's Djokovic-Medvedev match without cable

After an epic women's singles final where 18-year-old Emma Raducanu defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez -- and saw Raducanu become the first player ever to survive the qualifying tournament and win a Grand Slam title -- the men's singles final today could be nearly as historic. With a win today, No. 1 Novak Djokovic could become the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 and the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same calendar year. Djokovic would also move ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for career Grand Slam titles: The three are sitting at 20 apiece; Federer and Nadal skipped the tournament due to injuries.

Djokovic's opponent is the second-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev of Russia. He enters the final in top form, dropping only one set in the tournament so far. The two played in the Australian Open final earlier this year, where Djokovic won in straight sets.

The US Open Men's Final is set to start at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Sunday on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open men's final?



The championship match will be broadcast live on ESPN. You can livestream the match on or via the , but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.