US Open 2021: How to watch all the tennis without cable

History could be made in Flushing, New York this week. With a win at the US Open, Novak Djokovic would become the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 and the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same calendar year. A win would also move Djokovic ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for career Grand Slam titles. The three are sitting at 20 apiece, and Federer and Nadal are skipping the tournament due to injury. Djokovic is the favorite heading into the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas looming as his biggest obstacles against claiming his 21st Grand Slam title.

On the women's side, favorites include Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Tennis fans will be excited to see two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka back on the court after she withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon, citing mental health issues. Noticeably absent from the field is 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who withdrew from the tournament with a leg injury.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The US Open begins on Monday, Aug. 30. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, with the men's final to follow on Sunday, Sept. 12. Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?



The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live; all the services listed here offer ESPN and ESPN2.

The big matches will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2, but serious tennis fans can watch more tournament coverage on ESPN Plus. ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $6 a month or $60 a year and will have multiple feeds each day showing singles, doubles, juniors and wheelchair matches.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.