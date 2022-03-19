Upgrade Your TV With an Enormous Dual-Cell 75-inch Screen for Just $1,800 and Get a $100 Gift Card

Hisense

Ready to upgrade your personal entertainment center? Hisense is bringing everything to the table with the feature-filled mammoth. Not only do you get 75 inches to immerse you in a theater-like setting, but the dual-cell technology gives you 40 times more contrast than a regular LED TV. The contrast is nearly comparable to OLED levels, but the colors are overall brighter. And right now you can take advantage of extra savings at Amazon and . Plus, you'll snag a $100 e-gift card for free with your purchase. But hurry -- this offer ends April 4.

Some of the features packed into this smart TV include 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, up to 1,000 nit peak brightness and an anti-glare screen. Various settings can maximize your viewing pleasure, including FilmMaker Mode, SportsMode, and Game Mode Pro. That's right -- there is a setting especially for gamers that feature a variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode and FreeSync to minimize lagging. Basically you'll keep a clear and bright picture no matter what type of entertainment you choose. This TV also has built-in Google Assistant for hands-free voice control to make finding what you want to watch that much easier.

For those of you who may want to use Best Buy financing, . However, if you do make your purchase from Best Buy, there is no extra $100 gift card included in the offer.