Upgrade your home entertainment setup with a discounted Fire TV Omni today

Save up to 30% off a new Amazon Fire TV from the Omni Series and talk to your TV hands-free while enjoying 4K resolution.

Amazon's first Fire TV-branded smart TV sets include the Omni series, which is currently on sale. 

Looking to upgrade your current entertainment setup? Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series may be exactly what you need to stream all your favorites in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The Amazon-built TV features Alexa, and with built-in microphones, you can turn on the TV and find, launch and control content with just your voice, so you can ditch the remote and use your TV hands-free. And if you have Echo speakers, you can connect them wirelessly to improve your TV's sound quality instantly. Save up to 30% off a new Amazon Fire TV Omni today.

With a new Fire TV you can watch live and free TV, play video games, stream music and more. Plus, your TV will support two-way video calling if you grab the a compatible webcam. While not the TV with the most bells and whistles on the market, this is still a solid option for a smart TV at a reasonable price. And if you want a more cinematic experience, the 65-inch and 75-inch versions support Dolby Vision as well. Check out the entire selection of Omni Series Fire TVs available below: