Upgrade your home entertainment setup with a discounted Amazon Fire TV today

Amazon

Looking to upgrade your current entertainment setup? Amazon's Omni Series Fire TV may be exactly what you need to stream all your favorites in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The smart TV features Alexa and built-in microphones, so you can power on the TV and find, launch and control content with just your voice. That means you can ditch the remote and use your TV hands-free. And if you have Echo speakers, you can connect them wirelessly to improve your TV's sound quality instantly. today.

With a Fire TV you can watch live and free TV, play video games, stream music and more. Plus, your TV will support two-way video calling if you grab a compatible webcam. Though it's not the TV with the most bells and whistles on the market, it's still a solid smart TV at a reasonable price. And if you want a more cinematic experience, the 65-inch and 75-inch versions support Dolby Vision as well. Check out the entire selection of Amazon Omni Series Fire TVs available below: