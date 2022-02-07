Upgrade to a new Samsung TV before the big game and save up to $1,000 at Best Buy

Samsung

We're less than a week away from watching the Super Bowl. With the Rams and Bengals facing off, the big game is likely to be exciting. But odds are that the TV you plan to watch the game on is not the newest, and maybe you wish that you upgraded already. If that's the case, this deal at Best Buy is just what you need. Right now, you can , making the starting price of a 50-inch 4K TV during this sale just $400.

There are a bunch of great options in this sale, with TVs starting at 50 inches and going up to 85 inches, and it's perfect if you're looking for something basic or something nicer like Samsung's The Frame series. Because availability varies based on location, you'll need to check and see if the TV you want can be delivered in time, or if a local store has it available for in-store pickup. Installation may not be an option before the big game, so you'll need to do that yourself.

In addition to the Samsung models on sale, we are also tracking all of the best cheap TV deals available, so be sure to check them out now.