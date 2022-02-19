Upgrade to a Bigger Screen for Less With Up To 40% Off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Now

amazon

Football season may have come to a close, but basketball season is still in full swing. Whether you're gearing up with friends to watch the big game or prefer streaming movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, , Hulu and more, now is a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Amazon has discounted its line of Omni Series Fire TVs, meaning you can get a big screen at a great value to watch all the newest content in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. And for a quality home cinematic experience, you should snag either the 65-inch or 75-inch versions of the Omni TV Series, as those models both support Dolby Vision. now through March 31.

Power on the TV and find your favorite shows hands-free with Alexa's assistance. The Omni Series features built-in microphones and are compatible with other Amazon devices, like Echo speakers, which can be connected easily for a higher-quality sound. And if you're working from home or trying to stay connected at a distance, Omni TVs support two-way video calling when you purchase a compatible webcam. You can read our review of Amazon's Fire TV lineup to learn more about the various features included in the Omni Series here. Check out the available deals below.

Amazon The 65-inch model from the Omni Series of Fire TVs is currently discounted by 40% off the standard list price. Featuring a built-in far-field mic array, this television allows voice commands using Alexa, so you can ditch the remote entirely and navigate your TV hands-free without a remote. And if you're ever stuck and wondering what to watch, Alexa will tailor suggestions for you to get you streaming something you love faster.

Amazon And if you're looking for the biggest screen, now is the time to jump in and take advantage of the savings. This 75-inch mammoth packs all the same features as the 65-inch version, but gives a lot more screen space for a decent price. If you have the space, it can certainly take your viewing experience to the next level.

You can also take advantage of this bargain in other sizes. Check out the Omni Series in a few more sizes below: