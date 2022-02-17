Up Your Audio Game With Up to 32% Off Anker Speakers Today Only at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET

From budget-friendly mini speakers with a built-in light show to top-rated speakers that boast high-res audio, there's something for every kind of music lover at Amazon's one-day Anker Bluetooth speaker sale. Today only through 2:55 a.m. ET (11:55 p.m. PT), Amazon is offering up to 32% off select Anker Soundcore speakers, including one of our absolute favorites for 2022. This sale has a speaker for every kind of budget.

If you're just looking for a no-frills Bluetooth speaker at a decent price, this is a great choice. It boasts up to 24 hours of play time, and is completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, and right now you can pick it up for just $37, down $13 from the usual price. Named our absolute favorite speaker in the $100 price range, the was already a great value at its usual price of $106, and its even better now that you can snag it for an extra $21 off. It boasts seriously impressive sound quality for the price, is fully waterproof and has deep, rich bass tones. Its only real draw back is that it's not quite as compact as some other comparable speakers. You can read our full Motion Plus review here.

If you're looking to get the party started, you can pick up the tiny, fully waterproof with an LED ring that pulses with the music for just $30, down 30% from its usual price.