Create the Entertainment Space of Your Dreams With up to $800 Off LG OLED Smart TVs

If you're looking for the best image quality around, you can't beat an OLED screen. OLED TVs are among the best smart TVs around. They offer high-quality picture while being thin and energy-efficient. But this premium quality often comes with a premium price tag much of the time. However, as OLED TVs have exploded in popularity, more deals on OLEDs have hit retailers.

In fact, Best Buy launched a three-day sale across the store, with a ton of markdowns on top tech. Today's deal of the day includes LG brand smart TVs, which means you can get for your home entertainment oasis right now. These offers expire tonight, though.

The LG G1 Series can't be beat when it comes to image quality. CNET's David Katzmaier called this top-of the line model the "best picture quality we've ever tested" in our LG G1 OLED TV review. At $800 off the , the price comes to just $2,900, making it the best deal you can get on a massive screen with the best picture quality in the OLED game.

This TV features an ultra-thin design with a barely-there bezel and zero gap between the screen and your wall. The flush wall mount is even included in your purchase, though if you want the table top stand, that is sold separately.

The screen itself features over eight million pixels that turn on and off independently, giving you infinite contrast and perfect black, which is why OLED TVs are such a standout. And with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, you can get a cinematic experience at home. This TV is also NVIDIA G-SYNG and FreeSync compatible, with a game optimizer mode that reduces lag with auto low-latency mode. And with OLED Motion Pro, you'll have fluid motion handling and less stuttering during fast movements in sports and action sequences.

You also have hands-free voice control with this TV and you can pair compatible smart home devices so that you can use your TV as a dashboard or hub to control everything you need right from your couch. And if you don't want to use other smart home devices to get music, weather or news, that's OK: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are already built-in, so you can just ask your TV.

And if 77-inches is simply too big for your space, don't fret. Best Buy has marked down the by $600, bringing the price to $1,700 and the (the perfect size for most rooms) is just $1,200 today, a $400 savings. If you are interested in upgrading to OLED, the G1 Series is a great option even at full price, so take advantage of these deals while they last.