Turn up the savings while this Vizio Soundbar is 50% off

This sleek plug-and-play speaker sounds like a great gift that won't break your budget.

soundbar
Vizio

Many people want home theater surround sound, but space and budget can be a hurdle for a lot of us. Soundbars are a low-profile, big-impact option that will enhance your audio experience at an affordable price. The Vizio V-Series 2.0 Compact Soundbar features two full-range speakers with DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement and has been optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio, delivering striking clarity and performance for your favorite movies, music, gaming, and live sports. The sleek, compact design, simple hook up, and voice assistant compatibility make it a no-brainer. And it can be yours for only $50.

Many of us have ditched the theater for streaming services, but lament the sound quality of their TV. This 24" Vizio soundbar is perfect for any room and can really improve your home entertainment set up. It delivers awesome, room-filling sound and has Bluetooth connectivity for unparalleled ease of use. Set up is a breeze. The simplicity and price make this a great option for holidays gift-giving. 

Highlights

  • Compact, versatile design
  • DTS® Virtual:X™ sound enhancement
  • 2 Full-Range Speakers
  • 70Hz - 20kHz Frequency Response
  • 95dB Loudness with minimal distortion
  • Optimized for 4K HDR Content with Dolby Audio
  • DTS TruVolume HD consistent volume levels
  • HDMI ARC highest-quality audio