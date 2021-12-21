Treat your TV to a Roku Premiere for its lowest price yet at $18

You don't need to buy a new TV to make the one you have smarter. Streaming sticks and players are an easy way to enhance the experience of basically any TV you currently own and right now this Roku Premiere streaming media player is so cheap that it's hard to pass up. It normally sells for around $40, but Best Buy has is marked down to just $18, which is the lowest price of the holiday season.

The Roku Premiere comes with everything in the box that you need to get started, including an HDMI cable to connect it to your TV. Once set up, you can get nearly instant access to your favorite streaming apps like , , and more. The remote even comes equipped with four pre-set channel shortcut buttons to make accessing these apps even easier.

It was released initially in 2018, but has many of the same features you'd look for in streaming hardware released in 2021. It can stream up to 4K resolution, offers HDR support and much more. At this price, it's hard to find something that beats this. CNET editors tend to prefer Roku over Fire TV, so why not try one out today?