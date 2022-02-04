Treat your TV to a Roku Premiere for a whopping half-off right now

You don't need to buy a new TV to make the one you have smarter. Streaming sticks and players are an easy way to enhance the experience of any TV you currently own. Right now, this Roku Premiere streaming media player is hard to pass up. It normally sells for around $40, but , which is only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen. But hurry -- this offer ends Feb. 6.

The Roku Premiere comes with everything in the box that you need to get started, including an HDMI cable to connect it to your TV. Once it's set up, you can get nearly instant access to your favorite streaming apps like , , and more. The remote even comes equipped with four pre-set channel shortcut buttons to make accessing these apps even easier.

Though it was released initially in 2018, this Roku has many of the same features you'd look for in more recent streaming hardware. It can stream up to 4K resolution, offers HDR support and much more. At this price, it's hard to beat it. CNET editors tend to prefer Roku over Fire TV, so why not try one out today?