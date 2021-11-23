This Walmart Black Friday TV deal is so cheap you'll forgive the picture quality

Walmart

Unlike previous Black Fridays, we don't have a lot of cheap TV deals this year unfortunately. Due to chip shortages and rising costs, most of the Black Friday TV deals this year are on larger size TVs and more expensive ones, but we managed to find a cheap TV deal at Walmart. Right now, you can , which is about $30 less than it normally sells for.

Now, this isn't one of the best TVs out there, and it's not even one that our team of experts has reviewed before, but at this price that's a bit more forgivable. It has a 1080p resolution instead of 4K, which has become the norm in recent years. That said, this TV does have three HDMI ports on the back to hook up your favorite gaming console, DVD player and more, as well as a USB port and a few others.

At this price, this 40-inch TV is best suited for a guest space, your garage, a work out area or maybe a kids room. Odds are you won't use this as a primary TV, but that's ok. If you have a little more to spend and don't mind not having 4K, this or this may be a better option for you.