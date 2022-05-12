This Discounted 50-Inch Westinghouse Roku TV Is Down to Just $280 -- Today Only

If you've been wanting to upgrade your entertainment space, but price has been a barrier, now might be a good time to make the leap. Right now you can save $110 off this at Best Buy, bringing the price to just $280. But keep in mind that this deal will expire tonight (May 12).

This TV features a 4K ultra high-definition display with HDR10 that delivers vibrant colors, sharp contrast and improved clarity over other models, and Dolby audio that delivers improved dialogue and enhanced loudness for a better audio mix. The large 50-inch size makes it a great option for living rooms and other main entertainment hubs in your home.

You can use all the top streaming services to watch the latest movies and shows. Searching for your favorites is easy with voice search and control through the Roku mobile app. You can even share your videos, music or photos and cast them to your TV. And it's compatible with select smart home technology including Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices. There are also four HDMI connections so you can add any disk players or gaming consoles you need to get the most from your space.

If this TV isn't quite what you're looking for, check out our roundup of best cheap TV deals for more options.