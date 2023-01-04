Live: CES: Watch the Big Announcements Top News of CES Robots of CES Smarter Telescope Io's Volcano Intel's Lineup Tax Software Deals Your Childhood as AI Chatbot
This Completely Wireless TV Sticks to Your Window With Giant Suction Cups

Displace TV goes where no TV has gone before.

David Katzmaier headshot
David Katzmaier
2 min read
The Displace wireless TV hanging on a wall.
The Displace wireless TV, just hanging out.
Scott Stein/CNET

There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas (including a line from Roku this year), but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window using big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.

Read more: These are the must-see highlights of CES so far, plus the wackiest products at CES 2023.

The Displace TV batteries are hot-swappable.

One of the Displace TV's hot-swappable batteries.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Aside from the screen, the system includes a box roughly the size of a PC tower, into which you plug your devices. The signal travels wirelessly from the box to the television. In fact, you can use it with multiple TVs simultaneously to create a multiscreen system -- or even one giant TV.

Another novel detail? Displace TV doesn't come with a remote. Instead you'll use gestures to control the smart TV streaming and other systems. There's also an app so you can use your phone to control the TV.

The back side of the Displace TV has large suction cups to adhere to walls and windows.

Those big black rings? Suction cups.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Displace TV is not cheap. A system with one screen and the box costs $3,000, while a setup with four screens and a single box runs $9,000. A typical, wired 55-inch OLED TV like the LG C2 costs about half as much as the basic Displace TV. It's also notable that LG itself introduced a wireless OLED TV of its own, albeit a much more traditional one.

Displace TV says the new set will ship later this year.