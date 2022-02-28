This Apple TV 4K Sale Knocks $80 Off an Older, but Impressive Model

Apple

Unless you have a very small or very old TV, there's a good chance that it features a 4K resolution ultra-high definition display. But if you're not using a streaming device that supports 4K content, then you're not taking full advantage of your TV's stunning screen capabilities.

There are plenty of options out there, but right now you can snag this 4th-gen Apple TV 4K on sale for $110, down $69 from its original list price. And if you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you can save an extra $10, bringing the price down to $100. This offer is only available today, until 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to order yours before then.

Since the release of the new 5th-gen Apple TV 4K last year, this older 4th-gen model is no longer the most advanced Apple TV on the market, but it still comes packed full of impressive specs and features. It supports 4K-resolution picture, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 for a dazzling and immersive watch experience right in your own living room, and comes equipped with Apple's A10X Fusion processor for speedy performance and load times. It also boasts built-in 4K-upscaling, which upgrades the picture quality of HD content so it will look better on a 4K screen. The remote even features a built-in microphone with Siri for simple hands-free browsing. And don't worry, while it is certainly geared towards Apple TV content, you can download apps for all your other favorite streaming services, as well.