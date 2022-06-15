This 50-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV Can Be Yours for Under $200 Today

Cutting-edge TVs are awesome but not everyone wants to spend an arm and a leg to get one. Plus, the content required to actually take advantage of all of the highest-end features still isn't particularly accessible. If you just want a midsized panel for a living room or bedroom that offers a great resolution and easy access to the streaming services you know and love, you can't go wrong with today's deal at Walmart. Over there, you can . That's about half off its retail price and a stellar deal for a TV of this size and with this feature set.

Though this TV won't be topping our best TV list any time soon, the basics are all covered. It supports UHD content as well as HDR and has the excellent Roku smart TV operating system built in so you don't need to worry about plugging in any additional streaming devices to access streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, though if you do want to plug in streaming sticks and consoles there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports on the back. There's also a built-in tuner and antenna capability with a Live TV pause feature for basic DVR-like functionality. AirPlay is on board, too, so you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet to the big screen.

While you might not want to replace a larger TV or a fancy OLED panel with this RCA option, as far as cheap TV deals go, this is a solid choice for someone just getting into 4K or to serve as a secondary screen in your home.