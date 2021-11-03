These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.

Screenshot by CNET

: The first big batch of deals hit today at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). But members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Nov. 10 (online) and Nov. 12 (in stores) : The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from 12 p.m. PT to 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 10.

Here are the best deals we've found, based on the newspaper-style circulars Walmart shared on its site.

Walmart deals starting Nov. 3

Here are the best deals we're seeing from Walmart's first big holiday sale. As a reminder, the starting times for this pricing is as follows:

Nov. 3, 3 p.m. ET/noon PT: Early access to the deals below opens for Walmart Plus members only.

Early access to the deals below opens for Walmart Plus members only. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Sale prices open to all online shoppers

Sale prices open to all online shoppers Nov. 5: Sale prices available in stores.

Walmart There's nothing better than a solid TV that can play all your favorite streaming platforms -- and this Roku TV is ideal for just that. This model appears to be similar to the TCL 4-series, so it delivers a basic 4K picture.

Samsung Search the internet, finish school or job assignments and listen to music on this Samsung Chromebook. It has an impressive 12.5-hour battery life, and is small enough to take with you on the go.

Keurig Need something small that can still give you all the coffee you need to get your week started? The Keurig K Compact is the basic model you need. This model uses the ubiquitous K-Cups so you can get your java fix with minimal fuss. Or go with the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, which lets you use your own coffee instead.

Josh Goldman/CNET This Chromebook offers a 14-inch screen and the ability to flip into tablet mode for a touchscreen experience.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 40% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet with ease while you kick back and relax.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Walmart deals starting Nov. 10

Screenshot by CNET

