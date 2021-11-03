Facebook shuts down facial recognition system Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 approved Jack Black, as dinosaur, calls for climate action Dog behind doge meme turns 16 QAnon and JFK Jr. Best gifts for $30 or less
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

Walmart kicks off the holiday shopping season with deals on TVs, laptops, toys and more.

,
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too. 

walmart-sales

Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of Black Friday. You'll be able to find big discounts on items starting Nov. 3. 

 Screenshot by CNET
  • Nov. 3 (online) and Nov. 5 (in stores): The first big batch of deals hit today at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). But members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus, get early access to discounts from starting 4 hours earlier.
  • Nov. 10 (online) and Nov. 12 (in stores): The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from 12 p.m. PT to 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 10.
  • TBD: The third phase of Walmart's November sales event has yet to be detailed.

Here are the best deals we've found, based on the newspaper-style circulars Walmart shared on its site. 

Walmart deals starting Nov. 3

Here are the best deals we're seeing from Walmart's first big holiday sale. As a reminder, the starting times for this pricing is as follows:

  • Nov. 3, 3 p.m. ET/noon PT: Early access to the deals below opens for Walmart Plus members only.
  • Nov. 3, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Sale prices open to all online shoppers
  • Nov. 5: Sale prices available in stores.

You can see the company's full list of deals here.

TCL 55S21 55-inch Roku TV: $228

Save $130 vs. similar model
Walmart

There's nothing better than a solid TV that can play all your favorite streaming platforms -- and this Roku TV is ideal for just that. This model appears to be similar to the TCL 4-series, so it delivers a basic 4K picture.

$228 at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 4: $87

Save $122
Samsung

Search the internet, finish school or job assignments and listen to music on this Samsung Chromebook. It has an impressive 12.5-hour battery life, and is small enough to take with you on the go. 

$87 at Walmart

Keurig K Compact: $35

Save $32
Keurig

Need something small that can still give you all the coffee you need to get your week started? The Keurig K Compact is the basic model you need. This model uses the ubiquitous K-Cups so you can get your java fix with minimal fuss. Or go with the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, which lets you use your own coffee instead.

$35 at Walmart

HP x360 Chromebook: $179

Save $120
Josh Goldman/CNET

This Chromebook offers a 14-inch screen and the ability to flip into tablet mode for a touchscreen experience. 

$179 at Walmart

Toshiba 1TB portable HDD: $39

Save $13
Walmart

If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

$39 at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: $586

Save $80
Samsung

TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

$586 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $60

Save $40
Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 40% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review

$59 at Walmart

Eufy Robovac 25C: $99

Save $50
Amazon

It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet with ease while you kick back and relax.

$99 at Walmart

Tineco cordless vacuum: $125

Save $74
Walmart

This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

$125 at Walmart
See also

Walmart deals starting Nov. 10

sasmsung-tv

You can save big on the Samsung 55" Class 4K Smart TV before Black Friday.

 Screenshot by CNET
Now playing: Watch this: How Black Friday is very different this year
6:46

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated.