These Fire TV Sticks hit their lowest prices of 2021

Amazon is only days away from the release of its newest streamer, the $55 Fire TV 4K Max, and in readiness the company is discounting two of its most popular models, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K.
Both sticks are cheaper than they've been in the past 12 months, even during the immensely popular Amazon Prime Day. As a result, both are great devices for the money, even if the 4K has the edge due to its better compatibility with 4K televisions (the Stick may offer HDR video but is only 1080p resolution).
The sticks are part of Amazon's "Black Friday-worthy deals" -- which also include the AirPods Pro for $179 -- but the devices are also on sale at other outlets including Best Buy.
If you're looking for a streamer to cater to a bedroom TV the Fire TV Stick offers a lot for its $26, including the Alexa Voice Remote. It's a bit weird that the device only offers HD resolution, so if you want that get the Roku Express 4K Plus instead.
The Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite streamers with support for 4K as well as HDR. It's pretty zippy and has almost any streaming service you can think of. While the device has been cheaper (it hit its all-time low of $25 during the 2019 holidays), it hasn't been as cheap as this for 12 months.