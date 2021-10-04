These Fire TV Sticks hit their lowest prices of 2021

Deal Savings Price



Amazon is only days away from the release of its newest streamer, the $55 Fire TV 4K Max, and in readiness the company is discounting two of its most popular models, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Both sticks are cheaper than they've been in the past 12 months, even during the immensely popular Amazon Prime Day. As a result, both are great devices for the money, even if the 4K has the edge due to its better compatibility with 4K televisions (the Stick may offer HDR video but is only 1080p resolution).

The sticks are part of Amazon's "Black Friday-worthy deals" -- which also include the AirPods Pro for $179 -- but the devices are also on sale at other outlets including Best Buy.

If you're looking for a streamer to cater to a bedroom TV the Fire TV Stick offers a lot for its $26, including the Alexa Voice Remote. It's a bit weird that the device only offers HD resolution, so if you want that get the Roku Express 4K Plus instead. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) review.