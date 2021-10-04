These Fire TV Sticks are now on sale

Deal Savings Price



Amazon is only days away from the release of its newest streamer, the $55 Fire TV 4K Max, and in readiness the company is discounting two of its most popular models, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The sale is a bit of a mixed bag: The standard Fire TV Stick appears to be at its lowest price to date, while the Fire TV Stick 4K remains $9 above its Prime Day low of June 2021. (The , which dropped as low as $18 on Prime Day, remains at its list price of $30.) We'd give the edge to the 4K Stick due to its better maximum resolution. By comparison, the standard Stick offers HDR video on compatible TVs, but only at 1080p resolution.

The sticks are part of Amazon's "Black Friday-worthy deals" -- which also include the AirPods Pro for $179 -- but the devices are also on sale at other outlets including Best Buy.

Correction, 6:29 p.m. PT: The earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that these products "hit their lowest price of 2021." In fact, the Fire Stick 4K was available for less on Prime Day, as noted above. The headline has also been updated.

If you're looking for a streamer to cater to a bedroom TV the Fire TV Stick offers a lot for its $26, including the Alexa Voice Remote. It's a bit weird that the device only offers only HD resolution, but you can get 4K for just $3 more with the Roku Express 4K Plus instead. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) review.