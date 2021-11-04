The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: Price cuts on robot vacuums, Samsung TVs and headphones

Deal Savings Price













Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running, but some products are already running short on stock. Headliner offers like a sub-$250 Roku TV and Samsung and HP Chromebooks have already moved from available ("add to cart") to "check availability nearby." That said, there are still some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:

Nov. 3 (online) and Nov. 5 (in stores): The first big batch of deals hit Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). Members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus

: The first big batch of deals hit Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). Members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Nov. 10 (online) and Nov. 12 (in stores) : The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from noon PT to 3 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET) on Nov. 10.

: The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from noon PT to 3 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET) on Nov. 10. TBD: The third phase of Walmart's November sales event has yet to be detailed.

Here are the best deals we've found, based on the newspaper-style circulars Walmart shared on its site.

Walmart Black Friday deals available now

These deals are exclusively online for now, and will migrate to the stores starting Friday, Nov. 5. We've moved products still available to the top, and ones that only appear to be available at local stores to the bottom.

So far, we haven't seen Amazon match any of these prices listed below.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 40% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

Keurig Need something small that can still give you all the coffee you need to get your week started? The Keurig K Compact is the basic model you need. This model uses the ubiquitous K-Cups so you can get your java fix with minimal fuss. Or go with the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, which lets you use your own coffee instead.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet with ease while you kick back and relax.

Walmart There's nothing better than a solid TV that can play all your favorite streaming platforms -- and this Roku TV is ideal for just that. This model appears to be similar to the TCL 4-series, so it delivers a basic 4K picture.

Samsung Search the internet, finish school or job assignments and listen to music on this Samsung Chromebook. It has an impressive 12.5-hour battery life, and is small enough to take with you on the go. So far as we can tell, this Chromebook should get updates through mid-2026.

Josh Goldman/CNET This Chromebook offers a 14-inch screen and the ability to flip into tablet mode for a touchscreen experience. This model also seems to be good on updates through June 2026.

Walmart deals starting Nov. 10

Screenshot by CNET

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated.